GasLog (GLOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. GasLog had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 5.56%. GasLog’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

GLOG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,731. GasLog has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GasLog by 117.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on GasLog in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GasLog in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.80 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

