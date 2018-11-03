GasLog (GLOG) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 58676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. GasLog had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get GasLog alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GasLog from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price objective on GasLog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on GasLog in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,349,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 165,298 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,079,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GasLog by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after purchasing an additional 343,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,950,000 after purchasing an additional 96,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.