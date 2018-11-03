GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.60 ($36.74).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €27.03 ($31.43) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 1-year high of €42.88 ($49.86).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

