General Electric (GE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 232979034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Electric to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in General Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

