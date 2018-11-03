General Electric (GE) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 99wallstreet.com reports. UBS Group currently has $13.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 263,440,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,542,512. General Electric has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 158.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169,069 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527,425 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275,020 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,048,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294,608 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.