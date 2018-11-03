Genworth MI Canada Inc (MIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Genworth MI Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Shares of Genworth MI Canada stock opened at C$43.24 on Friday. Genworth MI Canada has a 1-year low of C$38.00 and a 1-year high of C$46.75.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.00 million. Genworth MI Canada had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 70.53%.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, Director Cecilia Carbonelli sold 2,529 shares of Genworth MI Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$110,643.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Genworth MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$48.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “c$45.25” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

