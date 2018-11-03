Geron (GERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 3,232.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Geron has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $6.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Geron from $2.32 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

In related news, Director Robert J. Spiegel sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Rosenfield sold 1,362,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $6,143,747.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

