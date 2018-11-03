Gildan Activewear (GIL) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87. Gildan Activewear also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,886. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $754.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

