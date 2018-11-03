Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Invests $546,000 in Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,309,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,990,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,031,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.90 price objective for the company.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

