Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 98,582 Shares of Stars Group Inc (TSG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 62.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,582 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Stars Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stars Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of TSG opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Stars Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.80 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

