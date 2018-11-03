Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.84.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $69.44. 6,047,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,239. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

