Global Indemnity (GBLI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Global Indemnity has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $505.77 million, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity by 8.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Indemnity by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

