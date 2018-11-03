Global Ship Lease (GSL) Bonds Trading 1.1% Lower

An issue of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) debt fell 1.1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 9.875% coupon and will mature on November 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $94.38. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,103. Global Ship Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Ship Lease stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.81% of Global Ship Lease worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

