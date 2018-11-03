Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a $0.1352 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 3rd.

