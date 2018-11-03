Golar LNG (GLNG) Trading Up 6.3%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 2,773,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,283,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,457,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140,201 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $46,072,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 76.1% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,403,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 606,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Finally, Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

