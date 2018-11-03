Goldcorp (GG) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) rose 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 10,887,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,395,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

GG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GG. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldcorp (NYSE:GG)

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

