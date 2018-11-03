Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 161,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,679. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $832.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.