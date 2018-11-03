GoPro Inc (GPRO) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 326.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in GoPro were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,516,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 629,370 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 54,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,661 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRO opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. GoPro Inc has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.28 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on GoPro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised GoPro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $31,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,288.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

