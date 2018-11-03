Greenleaf Trust Buys New Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 521.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 155.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Continental from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Continental from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on United Continental from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.23%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

