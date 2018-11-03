Greenleaf Trust Purchases 2,905 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,665 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,776,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,579,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $656,962,000 after acquiring an additional 531,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,303,279 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $464,265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Halliburton by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,879,339 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Halliburton by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,771,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

HAL stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

