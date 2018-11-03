Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,209,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,966,000 after purchasing an additional 222,064 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,945,000 after purchasing an additional 441,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 68.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,459,000 after purchasing an additional 485,862 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 391,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 19.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 373,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,809,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Randgold Resources stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of -0.29. Randgold Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Randgold Resources Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Scotiabank set a $98.00 price objective on Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randgold Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

