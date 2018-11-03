Griffon (GFF) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Griffon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Griffon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE GFF opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $552.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.58. Griffon has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $516.55 million during the quarter. Griffon had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Griffon by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Griffon by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Griffon by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Griffon by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

