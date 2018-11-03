Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAC. Bank of America set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NYSE:PAC opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.34. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $111.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

