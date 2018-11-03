GTT Communications (GTT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp set a $57.00 price target on shares of GTT Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of GTT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.13. 495,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. GTT Communications has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $62.32.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.68 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 327,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.13 per share, with a total value of $10,833,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $88,350.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,220,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,889,115.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,338,392 shares of company stock worth $129,127,640 and have sold 11,417 shares worth $491,901. Corporate insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 163,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 125,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

