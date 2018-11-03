GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 87,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. MED upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 252.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,031,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 955,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,072,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $1,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,815,400 shares of company stock worth $61,026,371 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

