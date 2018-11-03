H Patrick Hackett, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,166.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $100.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. ValuEngine raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.