Hallador Energy (HNRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.09). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $6.13 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HNRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

