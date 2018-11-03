Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Trading Down 13.9%

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s share price was down 13.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $33.04. Approximately 1,217,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 551% from the average daily volume of 187,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 63.94% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 28,087 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $1,327,391.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $4,726,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 366.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,107,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 247,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,010,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

