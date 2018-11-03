Hanesbrands (HBI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.55

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 435632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

