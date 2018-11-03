Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.71

Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 1787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Hanwha Q Cells from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Hanwha Q Cells from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.30 million. Hanwha Q Cells had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL)

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.

