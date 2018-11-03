Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 3,624 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Union Pacific by 85.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $115.16 and a 52 week high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.