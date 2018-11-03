Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 931 Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “$192.53” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $179.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $217.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous annual dividend of $1.62. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

