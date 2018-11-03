Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Leerink Swann set a $190.00 price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $162.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.13.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,731.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $121.26 and a 1 year high of $206.04.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

