Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $168,000 Position in CONMED Co. (CNMD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.51 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 9.51%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $120,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

