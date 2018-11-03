Haven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $528,307.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00036356 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $528,307.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.05 or 0.03137496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.60 or 0.07505988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00798803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.15 or 0.01649122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00143431 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.01824643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00423237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 5,650,787 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

