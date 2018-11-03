Hawkins (HWKN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hawkins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Hawkins alerts:

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $42.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawkins had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 17.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 47.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.