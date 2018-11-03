HC Wainwright Analysts Give Sierra Metals (SMTS) a $4.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMTS. Noble Financial set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,242 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. owned about 0.71% of Sierra Metals worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

