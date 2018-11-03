H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.21% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $24.13 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.90.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $322.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director Paul Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

