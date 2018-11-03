Head-To-Head Analysis: Ameriprise Financial (AMP) vs. Alcentra Capital (ABDC)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Alcentra Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alcentra Capital pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Alcentra Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 13.58% 37.21% 1.48% Alcentra Capital -43.78% 10.10% 5.52%

Volatility and Risk

Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alcentra Capital has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ameriprise Financial and Alcentra Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 0 5 3 0 2.38 Alcentra Capital 1 3 0 0 1.75

Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus target price of $160.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.65%. Alcentra Capital has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Alcentra Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Alcentra Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Alcentra Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and Alcentra Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $12.03 billion 1.49 $1.48 billion $12.27 10.31 Alcentra Capital $33.35 million 2.36 -$19.10 million $1.32 4.41

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Alcentra Capital. Alcentra Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameriprise Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Alcentra Capital on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. The Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segment's products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. The Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in the United States. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.