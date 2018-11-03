Head-To-Head Analysis: Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) vs. North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) and North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North European Oil Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.63 million 13.45 $7.39 million N/A N/A North European Oil Royalty Trust $7.76 million 8.47 $7.02 million N/A N/A

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than North European Oil Royalty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A North European Oil Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of North European Oil Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and North European Oil Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 92.01% 79.60% 68.12% North European Oil Royalty Trust 90.16% 7,669.19% 381.91%

Dividends

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. North European Oil Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats North European Oil Royalty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies. The company holds royalties for the sale of well gas, oil well gas, crude oil, condensate, and sulfur. North European Oil Royalty Trust was founded in 1975 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

