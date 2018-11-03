Head-To-Head Analysis: dELiA*s (DLIAQ) and Wayfair (W)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares dELiA*s and Wayfair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wayfair $4.72 billion 1.77 -$244.61 million ($2.80) -33.20

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for dELiA*s and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayfair 1 12 9 0 2.36

Wayfair has a consensus price target of $126.06, indicating a potential upside of 35.60%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than dELiA*s.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A Wayfair -6.28% N/A -29.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

dELiA*s has a beta of 4.43, indicating that its share price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wayfair beats dELiA*s on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

