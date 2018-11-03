Head-To-Head Analysis: Energy Transfer (ET) and Tallgrass Energy GP (TEGP)

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Transfer has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tallgrass Energy GP has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Energy Transfer pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Tallgrass Energy GP pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Energy Transfer pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy GP pays out 256.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tallgrass Energy GP has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tallgrass Energy GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Energy Transfer and Tallgrass Energy GP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Transfer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tallgrass Energy GP 1 2 3 0 2.33

Energy Transfer presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.71%. Tallgrass Energy GP has a consensus price target of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Energy Transfer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Energy Transfer is more favorable than Tallgrass Energy GP.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Transfer and Tallgrass Energy GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Transfer 2.60% 5.50% 1.85% Tallgrass Energy GP -17.96% 2.54% 1.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Tallgrass Energy GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Transfer and Tallgrass Energy GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Transfer $40.52 billion 0.45 $915.00 million $1.21 12.94 Tallgrass Energy GP $655.90 million 6.24 -$128.72 million $0.76 29.16

Energy Transfer has higher revenue and earnings than Tallgrass Energy GP. Energy Transfer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tallgrass Energy GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energy Transfer beats Tallgrass Energy GP on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Tallgrass Energy GP

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

