Head to Head Comparison: John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) & Scholastic (SCHL)

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) and Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Scholastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 11.65% 16.49% 6.80% Scholastic N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Scholastic shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Scholastic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Scholastic pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Scholastic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.80 billion 1.78 $192.18 million N/A N/A Scholastic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than Scholastic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for John Wiley & Sons and Scholastic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A Scholastic 1 1 1 0 2.00

Scholastic has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.22%. Given Scholastic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scholastic is more favorable than John Wiley & Sons.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats Scholastic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel. Its original publications include Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, The 39 Clues, Spirit Animals, The Magic School Bus, I Spy, Captain Underpants, Dog Man, Goosebumps, and Clifford The Big Red Dog; and licensed properties comprise Star Wars, Lego, Pokemon, and Geronimo Stilton. In addition, this segment publishes and creates books plus products for children, including titles, such as Sew Mini Treats, Lego Chain Reactions, and Make Your Own Bath Bombs under the Klutz name. The Education segment publishes and distributes classroom magazines under the Scholastic News, Scope, Storyworks, Let's Find Out, and Junior Scholastic names; non-fiction books under the Children's Press and Franklin Watts names; consumer magazine and custom products under the Teacher magazine name; and literacy curriculum products under the Scholastic Literacy name, as well as provides children's books, other print and online references, fiction focused products, classroom materials, and consulting services. The International segment offers original trade and educational publishing programs; distributes children's books, digital educational resources, and other materials through school-based book clubs, school-based book fairs, and trade channels; produces and distributes magazines; and offers online services. This segment has operations in approximately 135 countries. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. Scholastic Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

