Head-To-Head Comparison: Till Capital (TIL) vs. Ms&Ad Insurance Group (MSADY)

Till Capital (NASDAQ:TIL) and Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $970,000.00 13.57 -$3.73 million N/A N/A Ms&Ad Insurance Group $46.96 billion 0.38 $1.39 billion N/A N/A

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Till Capital and Ms&Ad Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Till Capital does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Till Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -6.55% -2.24% Ms&Ad Insurance Group 2.82% 4.06% 0.54%

Summary

Ms&Ad Insurance Group beats Till Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business, as well as operational services to facilitate the exit of those companies. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.