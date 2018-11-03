Head to Head Contrast: First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB) & Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL)

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

First Northwest BanCorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beneficial Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Beneficial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Northwest BanCorp does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest BanCorp and Beneficial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest BanCorp 9.80% 3.46% 0.50% Beneficial Bancorp 12.85% 4.28% 0.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Northwest BanCorp and Beneficial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest BanCorp $42.98 million 4.01 N/A N/A N/A Beneficial Bancorp $226.63 million 5.20 $23.93 million N/A N/A

Beneficial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest BanCorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and Beneficial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Beneficial Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Beneficial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.25%. Given Beneficial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beneficial Bancorp is more favorable than First Northwest BanCorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beneficial Bancorp beats First Northwest BanCorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

About Beneficial Bancorp

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses. It also provides cash management services that include remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts; and certificate of deposit account registry service and brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of commercial loans and leases, which comprises business loans, small business leases, commercial real estate loans, and commercial construction loans; residential loans, including one- to four-family residential real estate loans; and consumer personal loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal loans, recreational vehicles, and educational loans. Further, it provides insurance brokerage and wealth management services; and property, casualty, life, and health and benefits insurance services. Additionally, the company holds title to various securities and other investments; holds and manages other real estate owned properties. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

