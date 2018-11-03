Head-To-Head Review: BioSolar (BSRC) & STR (STRI)

BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) and STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BioSolar and STR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSolar N/A N/A -730.00% STR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioSolar and STR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSolar N/A N/A -$2.78 million N/A N/A STR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BioSolar and STR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSolar 0 0 0 0 N/A STR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of STR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STR beats BioSolar on 2 of the 3 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSolar

BioSolar, Inc. develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products. The company was formerly known as BioSolar Labs, Inc. and changed its name to BioSolar, Inc. in June 2006. BioSolar, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

About STR

STR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers. Its encapsulants can be used in crystalline silicon and thin-film solar modules. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Enfield, Connecticut. STR Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Zhen Fa New Energy (U.S.) Co., Ltd.

