Head to Head Survey: Patterson Companies (PDCO) vs. Fuse Medical (FZMD)

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) and Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patterson Companies and Fuse Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson Companies $5.47 billion 0.40 $200.97 million $1.68 13.69 Fuse Medical $26.40 million 1.45 $690,000.00 N/A N/A

Patterson Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Medical.

Dividends

Patterson Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Fuse Medical does not pay a dividend. Patterson Companies pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patterson Companies has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson Companies and Fuse Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson Companies 3.01% 9.71% 3.99% Fuse Medical -6.94% N/A -12.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Patterson Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Patterson Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Fuse Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Patterson Companies has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Fuse Medical has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Patterson Companies and Fuse Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson Companies 6 6 2 0 1.71 Fuse Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Patterson Companies presently has a consensus target price of $25.65, indicating a potential upside of 11.54%. Given Patterson Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Patterson Companies is more favorable than Fuse Medical.

Summary

Patterson Companies beats Fuse Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery. This segment also develops and sells technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions. In addition, it offers a range of related services, including software and design, maintenance and repair, and equipment financing services. The company's Animal Health segment distributes animal health products, such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, prescription and non-prescription diets, nutritionals, consumable supplies, equipment, and software to veterinarians, producers, and retailers under the Aspen, First Companion, and Patterson Veterinary brands. This segment also offers a range of value-added services to animal health customers. Patterson Companies, Inc. serves dentists, laboratories, institutions, other healthcare professionals, veterinarians, other animal health professionals, production animal operators, and animal health product retailers. The company was formerly known as Patterson Dental Company and changed its name to Patterson Companies, Inc. in June 2004. Patterson Companies, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Fuse Medical Company Profile

Fuse Medical, Inc. distributes medical devices in the United States. It offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and osteo-biologics and regenerative tissue which include human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids. The company serves hospitals, medical facilities, and sub-distributors. Fuse Medical, Inc. is based in Richardson, Texas.

