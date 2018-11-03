Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Receives $19.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

HTLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday, July 20th.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 29,054 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $610,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 4,390 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $92,321.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,023. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $23.89.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

