Hedge Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (HDG)

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Hedge has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedge token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00007509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedge has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hedge

Hedge’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedge is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A. The official website for Hedge is www.hedge-crypto.com. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedge Token Trading

Hedge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedge using one of the exchanges listed above.

