Helbiz Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (HBZ)

Helbiz (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Helbiz has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Helbiz token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Coinhub and Bleutrade. Helbiz has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $127,808.00 worth of Helbiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149162 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00251329 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.48 or 0.09809571 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Helbiz

Helbiz was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Helbiz’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,000,000 tokens. Helbiz’s official Twitter account is @helbizofficial. The official website for Helbiz is www.helbizcoin.io. The Reddit community for Helbiz is /r/helbiz. The official message board for Helbiz is medium.com/@HelbizOfficial.

Buying and Selling Helbiz

Helbiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Coinhub, IDEX, Bitlish, Bleutrade, HitBTC, Exmo, Sistemkoin and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helbiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helbiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helbiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

